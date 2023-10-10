QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: More sunshine, high 63

Tonight: Mainly clear, patchy frost, low 39

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, showers late, high 67

Thursday: Showers early, high 73

Friday: Rain late, high 74

Saturday: Showers, breezy, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got a beautiful, albeit cool day on tap for Central Ohio! Expect highs in the lower 60s, with much more sunshine. It will be a bit breezy, especially as we get into this afternoon. Today kicks off a warming trend across the region.

Expect mainly clear skies overnight, leading to the potential for patchy frost once again tomorrow morning. For the rest of Wednesday, clouds gradually start to build, but highs still warm into the upper 60s. We’ll then be tracking a few showers late Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

The bulk of that rain falls through Thursday morning, then we’ll see drier conditions into Thursday afternoon. Highs warm into the lower 70s Thursday, with more sunshine expected into the afternoon.

By Friday, we’re looking at a mostly dry day, with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the middle 70s. Our next low pressure system, and cold front, arrives late Friday and into the weekend. This will bring showers Friday night and Saturday morning, with lingering, spotty shower activity expected throughout the weekend as a result of that slow moving low.

-McKenna