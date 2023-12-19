QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 23

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 45

Thursday: Clouds increase, high 46

Friday: Isolated showers late, high 47

Saturday: Chance of showers, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a fairly chilly day today with high temps about a half dozen below normal for this time of the year. We will see cool temps tonight with mostly clear skies and temps about 4-6 degrees below normal in the lower to middle 20s overnight.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with high temps back above normal in the middle 40s for highs. We will see clouds increasing for Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. A weak frontal boundary will stall across the area Friday into the start of the weekend. This will keep temps well above normal both days.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a few isolated showers possible late with highs in the upper 40s. We will stay in the upper 40s on Saturday with a chance of showers. A bigger system will approach on Sunday and arrive for Christmas Monday. Sunday expect a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the middle 50s.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas… it will not happen this year, as rain is on tap later in the day with highs well above normal in the middle 50s, it could end up being a top 10 to top 15 warmest Christmas Days on record for Columbus. Tuesday looks to be wet with on and off rain showers, but temps still warm in the middle 50s.

-Dave