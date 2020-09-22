Warming pattern to start Autumn, with rain finally coming back

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool night, low 49

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hazy skies still, high 78

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers south, high 79

Friday: Mixed clouds, high 79

Saturday: Partly cloudy, mild day, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another fair day, the skies have become hazy again as smoke is starting to return to our area. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight tonight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 40s, a few degrees below normal.

On Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies again with highs topping into the upper 70s. Once again it appears that we will see smoke aloft as well that will give us hazy looking skies, but clean air near the ground.

Wednesday night skies will start to cloud up a bit in our area and this will keep our temps in check in the middle 50s for overnight lows. Thursday will see more cloud cover and temps that will top in the upper 70s.

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta move inland south of us, it will spit some clouds our way. This may end up pushing some showers into the far southern part of the state. Friday we will see the remnants pulling away with some clearing and highs back in the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday will see more clouds again later as our next system approaches. Temps will push into the lower 80s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night we could see a few isolated showers with temps in the lower 60s.

Sunday will see scattered rain showers, and highs in the upper 70s. I expect that front to push east but another couple of weak disturbances will bring rain chances into our area with highs in the lower 70s on Monday. Tuesday will have rain likely, and cooler temps in the middle 60s.

-Dave