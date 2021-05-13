Warming pattern continues into the weekend, rain return to forecast too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 42

Friday: Mostly sunny early, some clouds later, high 70

Saturday: Clouds increase, high 72

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers later, high 69

Monday: Rain likely, few storms too, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Today was the warmest afternoon since last Tuesday, as in 9 days ago, and it did not even get back to normal today. But we were close, and heading in the correct direction. Tonight will be another clear and chilly evening with frost advisories again in our southeast counties. Lows should stay in the lower 40s around the city tonight, about 10 off the normal.

Friday will be a beautiful start with sunshine around and temps warming quick. We will climb to the middle 60s by lunch with an afternoon high temp pushing to near 70 with a few more clouds and a light breeze. Expect a few more clouds tomorrow night and lows in the middle 40s.

Saturday will be a nice day with partly cloudy skies becoming partly sunny later in the day with highs in the lower 70s. We will remain closer to normal Saturday night with an isolated overnight shower possible. Temps will cool a bit on Sunday with more clouds, and a better chance of a few showers later in the day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Sunday night and Monday will be our wettest period, with a few storms even possible on Monday as a warm front will be near our area with highs . I expect that the boundary will hang to our south for the middle part of next week.

This means we will see showers and storms closer to the Ohio River for Tuesday & Wednesday with mixed sunshine and seasonal temps in most of our area. Temps will remain in the lower to middle 70s. As the next low gets closer on Thursday, we will see a warm front lift north with highs on Thursday near 80 with some storms in the southwest part of the state.

-Dave