QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 35

Saturday: Clearing skies, breezy, high 72

Sunday: Mainly morning rain, breezy, rain at night, high 69

Monday: Rain day, falling temps, high 51

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a more seasonal day today, with clouds increasing tonight across our area. Temps will fall into the middle 30s overnight. Expect clouds early, but skies will start to clear with winds picking up during the day on Saturday. This will help push temps well above normal into the lower 70s.

Saturday night, mainly after midnight we will have rain starting to increase in our area, and can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder as well, as lows will stay in the upper 50s. Rain chances will be the highest in the morning on Sunday with partly sunny skies, and a very breezy to windy afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Expect rain to return Sunday night with lows dropping into the lower 50s by daybreak on Monday. Highs on Monday will be at daybreak with temps falling into the 40s during the day. Temps will take a downturn next week as we will drop to the middle 40s on Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

Things will clear out for the midweek on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. We should keep temps in the lower 50s for the rest of the work week, with clouds increasing on Thursday and a few showers forming by late Thursday. Expect scattered showers on Friday with highs near 50.

-Dave