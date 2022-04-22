QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d clouds, low 54

Saturday: Mostly sunny, light breeze, high 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Monday: Rain likely, breezy at times, high 70

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, much cooler, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been the nicest day of the week so far, as temps climbed above normal into the lower 70s. Expect that we will have some scattered clouds this evening early, giving way to clearing skies by daybreak with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with skies becoming mostly sunny, a nice warm breezy picking up, and highs into the lower 80s, the warmest of the year so far. Saturday night will be much warmer, in the lower 60s, and this will give us a nice jump start for Sunday.

Sunday expect mostly sunny skies early, giving way to more clouds later in the evening. It will be breezy in the afternoon with highs about a degree warmer than Saturday. This should be the warmest weekend since early October, and really the first with both days in the 80s since late September of last year. Clouds will increase Sunday night with rain returning for Monday.

Monday morning a cold front will enter the area with showers and even a few storms possible, and then there will be a lull during the early afternoon, before a reinforcing shot of colder air will work in with some light showers Monday night. Highs on Monday will still be mild near 70.

Tuesday expect a mix of clouds with clearing later in the day and highs in the upper 50s. Expect cooler air to spill in with a cool high overhead for the middle to end of the week. Temps will struggle into the mid 50s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Temps will slowly start to moderate late next week, with highs in the lower 60s on Thursday, and back to the middle 60s by next Friday with sunshine continuing.

-Dave