QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 56

Wednesday: Skies clearing later, high 81

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 84

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high 83

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms later, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Another beautiful day today with temps back into the lower 80s. We will be watching as clouds to our west will attempt to spill in overnight tonight into the early morning hours on Wednesday. This will generally keep our temps a few degrees above normal overnight with lows in the middle 50s.

Wednesday we will work on getting the clouds out of the area during the morning, but temps will continue to warm nicely through the morning back into the lower 70s by lunch on Wednesday. Expect temps to climb back to the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies later.

Thursday will start in the middle 50s, and with more sunshine we should push into the middle 80s during the day on Thursday with more mild air for the end of the work week. Temps will continue to warm to the lower 60s Friday morning. I think we will notice a touch more humidity on Friday, and this will lead to more clouds during the heating of the day with highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend promises some bigger changes as a low off the Atlantic coast will slowly drift inland and will spill clouds north up into our area, and will begin to bring in chances of showers, and even some storms by the late part of the day on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will still stay above normal in the lower 80s.

I expect rain and storm chances to continue into the day on Sunday, and in fact will increase in coverage a bit as a cold front will approach the area for Sunday night. This means our best chance of thunderstorms will be on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers will end early on Monday with temps closer to normal in the middle 70s.

Skies will gradually clear on Tuesday, as cooler air starts to slide back into our area, temps will run a couple degrees below normal in the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

-Dave