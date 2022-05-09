QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 50

Tuesday: Sunny skies, high 79

Wednesday: Sunny again, high 82

Thursday: Sunny, warm, high 75

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with highs a couple of degrees above normal. With fairly dry air in place, temps will tumble back into the upper 40s to around 50 overnight with clear skies. Tuesday will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. We will see a few more clouds in the western part of the state on Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday evening, we will be watching as a complex of storms way to our northwest will dive southeast toward our area. I think the general weakening pattern will keep rain out of the state, but may bring some scattered clouds from the northwest late Tuesday into Tuesday overnight.

Wednesday will start with some of these clouds, but skies will turn mostly sunny again during the day with highs a few degrees warmer in the lower 80s. We will expand on this warm-up for Thursday with mainly sunny skies and highs the warmest of the year in the middle 80s. A few more clouds will move in for Friday, but highs will remain in the middle 80s.

The weekend gets a bit more interesting, as a low off the Atlantic coast will slowly move back inland and will start to increase clouds Friday night in our area, and should shove moisture northward toward our backyards for the weekend. On top of that, we will be ahead of a cold front that will arrive late Sunday. This will put us into a more unsettled pattern for the weekend.

This pattern will feature a chance of afternoon to evening showers and some storms on Saturday, and better chances of rain and storms on Sunday with the cold front moving in. High temps on Saturday will be in the lower 80s and we should drop into the upper 70s on Sunday with better chances of storms later with the cold front.

Behind the front temps will fall on Monday back closer to normal in the middle 70s with some isolated showers early, giving way to mixed clouds later in the day.

-Dave