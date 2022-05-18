QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers before midnight, low 60

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, high 82

Friday: Hot & breezy, high 90

Saturday: Clouds increase, muggy, storms later, high 88

Sunday: Morning showers, partly sunny, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

As expected it was a cooler and gloomier day today with some light showers on and off as a weather system moved across our area. We will continue to see rain showers this evening and into the early overnight hours as this system pushes to the east southeast. Behind it clouds will linger with temps falling to near 60.

We will see skies starting to clear as we head through the day on Thursday with highs back in the lower 80s with more sunshine as the day progresses. Thursday evening as a boundary lifts north through our area, this could be enough to give us an isolated chance of showers and storms as we head past sunset and before midnight with lows dropping into the middle 60s.

Friday the gates swing wide open for a very warm day with breezy to windy conditions, with wind gusts possible into the 30-35mph range, and high temps reaching up near the record for the date around 90. The current record for Columbus is 91° in 1962. Friday night will be very warm with a few clouds and lows near 70.

Saturday looks to be an equally as warm day as the timing on the cold front appears to be later in the day, hence the warming temps into the upper 80s. The humidity will also be higher on Saturday pushing heat index values into the 90s for Saturday. Saturday late afternoon and into the evening rain and storms will return with the cold front.

These showers will linger into early Sunday morning before giving way to partly sunny skies during the day. Because of the warm air on Saturday, the high Sunday will occur near midnight in the lower to middle 70s, but the daytime temps will push back into the upper 60s to lower 70s with drier air moving in later.

Monday will see a clearing start with lows in the middle to upper 40s, and highs back into the upper 60s to near 70 with plenty of sunshine. We will see a chance of showers returning on Tuesday with highs near normal in the middle 70s. Temps will warm ahead of our next front for next Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s with scattered showers and storms possible.

-Dave