Warmest temps of the year on the way, rain & storms to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, milder night, low 51

Tuesday: Some clouds, breezy, high 82

Wednesday: Few pop-ups, better chance of pm rain/storms, high 77

Thursday: Rain & rumbles with cold front, high 73

Friday: Early AM showers, much cooler, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with sunshine and temps at, or slightly above normal today in the upper 60s. We will be much warmer overnight tonight with lows in the lower 50s with a few clouds and a breeze.

Tuesday will start off 10-15 degrees warmer, and temps will end up being about the same range higher during the afternoon on Tuesday, with breezy conditions. Expect breezy conditions on Tuesday with some clouds and highs in the lower 80s. We should hit 82° in the city, which would make it the warmest day of the year so far.

Wednesday will start off in the lower 60s with a few isolated pop-up storms by late morning. We will see better chances of showers and storms later in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances increase with a few stronger storms possible on Thursday with heavy rain possible.

We do need rain, as we are about 1.5″ below normal for the month, and its possible we could take a chunk out of that deficit. Temps will fall back into the upper 50s with a few showers early on Friday with clearing skies later. Friday night will be the coldest night in the upper 30s.

We will see a nice recovery on Saturday to the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. Numbers will rebound on Sunday to the lower 70s and back into the upper 70s on Monday with partly sunny skies.

-Dave