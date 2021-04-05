Warmest temps of the year coming, also a few April showers & storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, low 51

Tuesday: More sunshine, warm day, high 77

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 78

Thursday: Rain showers, sct’d storms, high 72

Friday: Isolated showers, still mild, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very mild day today with temps running close to the warmest readings of the year. A weak boundary of showers is pushing south, and encountering some fairly dry air and will continue to fall apart early this evening. Scattered clouds will be expected overnight tonight with lows running about a dozen above normal in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer as we should have some more sunshine, plus we will have a warmer start, this will lead to temps in the upper 70s during the day on Tuesday. Wednesday will start back in the middle 50s on Wednesday with highs pushing close to 80, I think we will fall just short in the city at 78°.

The average first date since 2000 for the first 80° day is April 14th, so this week would be a little early, but not a record. Wednesday night rain showers will move in, not a washout, but showers, with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday expect a chance of storms, with rain showers, and mild temps in the lower 70s.

Rain showers will continue into the day on Friday, but a lot more isolated showers, not as wet, with highs in the lower 70s. We will see a few more pop-ups into the start of the weekend, but not plan busting showers, with highs near 70.

Sunday will be a drier day with partly sunny skies and highs still above normal in the middle 60s. We will see a bit of a tip upward in temps for Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

-Dave