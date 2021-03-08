Warmest temps of the year, and rain returning to our area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 39

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 64

Wednesday: Clouds increase, breezy, mild, high 65

Thursday: Sct’d rain showers, breezy, high 66

Friday: Morning showers, daytime high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

This was the warmest afternoon of the year so far, after a chilly start to the day with lows in the lower 20s, numbers soared 40°+ back into the lower to middle 60s this afternoon. Winds will relax tonight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 30s. We will stay near 40 in the city tonight.

Tuesday we will see some more clouds returning to our area, with highs back into the middle 60s. We will see clouds increasing later on Tuesday again, but it will remain breezy and mild. Wednesday expect a lot more clouds, with winds starting to pick up with temps pushing into the middle 60s.

Wednesday night expect a few isolated showers with lows in the lower to middle 50s! We will see a very mild day on Thursday with highs back into the middle to upper 60s with rain showers with a weak frontal boundary dropping slowly through our area.

This will bring an increase of rain showers overnight into Friday, with rain showers for the first half of the day on Friday. Temps will climb above normal on Friday into the middle 50s, but with the front to our south the temps will fall into the 40s north of town.

The weekend will feature a chance of rain showers with the front nearby stalled near the Ohio River, and will be drier the further north you go. Highs on Saturday will be near normal in the upper 40s. With the front nearby, I expect at least pretty cloudy skies for Sunday with highs again in the upper 40s.

As we head into Monday that boundary should finally pull away, and temps will climb just above normal in the lower 50s with a good deal of clouds.

-Dave