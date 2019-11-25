Warmest temps of the month ahead of Turkey Day

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 38

Tuesday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, rain late, high 60

Wednesday: Windy, wet, warm, high 58

Thursday: Mixed clouds, high 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very nice day today with temps pushing back into the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will be scattered overnight tonight with lows running about a handful above normal in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will see sunshine early, but giving way to more clouds as we head through the day, it will still end up being the warmest day of the month as temps will push up to near 60. Rain will arrive, but it appears after sunset is when we will see light showers, and then more rain as we progress through the overnight.

Tuesday night will become breezy and mild with temps in the upper 50s to near 50. We will see rain and winds at times as the low pushes to the north of our area on Wednesday, but will be close enough to bring in gusty winds.

Winds on Wednesday will run from 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts running 40 to 50 miles per hour during the day. We will also see scattered rain showers, but temps remaining above normal in the upper 50s.

Wednesday night as the front pulls away from our area, we will see rain showers tapering down, and the winds starting to relax, as lows will drop back to near freezing.

Thursday for Thanksgiving, we will have a mix of clouds and highs back into the middle 40s only, but with less wind and it will remain dry. Thursday night will be seasonal with lows near freezing for the early Black Friday shoppers.

Friday will see partly sunny skies with more clouds late and highs in the middle 40s. Rain will return late Friday night as another big system from the west approaches. We will see a warm front trying to lift north, and will appear to stall in our area. At this time, I think this will allow temps to climb to the lower 50s with rain and a breezy Saturday.

Saturday night will be mild again with lows in the lower 40s. As the system approaches on Sunday will we still see scattered rain and highs in the middle 40s. Behind the front, temps will fall into the upper 30s on Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

-Dave