Warm weather ahead of Thanksgiving, other changes coming

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, slight chance of rain this afternoon. High 59

Tonight: Rainy and breezy. Low 50

Wednesday: Showers, blustery. High 57

Thanksgiving Day: Partly sunny, cool. 45(33)

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 46(32)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The sky will become increasingly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper-50s and as high as 60 in a few spots, aided by an increasing southeasterly flow. This evening there will be a slight chance of light showers. Rain will be more moderate overnight with a slight risk of thunderstorms. The low will be around 50.

Showers will linger Wednesday behind the front and it will still be very windy. The winds will become westerly at 24 to 29 miles an hour with gusts as high as 45 to 50 miles per hour. Counties northwest of I-71 have wind bulletins: High Wind Watch northwest tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will also be in the mid to upper 50s but that will be early and temperatures will fall during the day to the mid-40s by sunset.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and cool. Morning lows in the low to mid-30s and the high will be in the mid-40s.



Black Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid-40s. Small Business Saturday will be wet with showers likely and highs in the low 50s.



Have A Great Day!

-Bob