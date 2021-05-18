Warmest air, then the hottest air of the season on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 59

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, few isolated pop-ups late, high 81

Thursday: Mostly sunny, quite warm, high 85

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very mild day today with temps pushing up near 80. We will see mild conditions tonight with mostly cloudy skies and temps above normal close to 60. The coolest temps will stay to the east and the warmest to the west where clouds will be thicker.

Wednesday will see more sunshine east, more clouds west, with pop-up showers and a few storms late in the day, with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday we will see more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

Friday sunshine will help temps soar up to the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. We will see muggier conditions on Saturday with high pressure still in command we will have temps remain in the middle 80s. Rain chances will start to return on Sunday afternoon as the high slides back to the west.

Highs on Sunday will remain in the middle 80s with a few storms possible late in the day. We will see our temps remain warm early next week with highs in the middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday with slowly increasing chances of showers and storms in the afternoons.

-Dave