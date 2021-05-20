Warmest air of the year is here, and it will remain through the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 62

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 87

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 86

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-ups later mainly northeast, high 86

Monday: Few PM pop-ups, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been the warmest day of the year again, as temps surged into the middle to upper 80s across the area today. High pressure is building in, and this will give us a nice night tonight with lows dropping to the lower 60s.

Friday the high will be nearly overhead with highs back into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. We will see the highs starting to slide back to the west on Saturday and this will allow for a few more clouds, higher humidity and highs still in the middle to upper 80s.

As the high retreats west on Sunday, the northeast part of our area could see a few afternoon pop-up showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday we will have a bit better coverage of rain and storm chances, but not a washout with highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday it appears rain chances will be down a bit with a few isolated storms possible and highs in the mid to upper 80s again. Rain chances will ramp up heading into Wednesday as our biggest chance in more than a week will occur.

This will lead to showers and storms on Wednesday with a cold frontal boundary and highs in the lower 80s. The front will push south late Wednesday and will allow skies to start clearing with more seasonal air next Thursday and highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

-Dave