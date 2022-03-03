QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool night, low 23

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 50

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, quite warm, high 70

Sunday: Morning showers, breezy, warm, high 69

Monday: Morning rain, falling temps, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It has been a much cooler day today with temps running below normal closer to 40. With winds relaxing tonight, our temps will fall below normal as well, back into the lower 20s. Expect more sunshine during the day on Friday with highs back above normal near 50.

The weekend will see a slower arrival of rain showers, so Saturday will be our first shot at eclipsing the 70° mark in the city, with some lower to middle 70s in the southern part of the state. Expect breezy conditions in the afternoon. Saturday night we will have rain showers starting to move in after midnight and into the morning hours on Sunday.

Lows will start in the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday morning, so evening with morning showers, once the rain ends and the winds pick up, expect temps to push back up to near 70 in the afternoon. Rain will return again Sunday night and become moderate to heavy at times into Monday.

Monday with the arrival of the next cold front, temps will fall into the lower 50s by daybreak, and that will be our “daytime high” with falling temps through the day. Expect most of the rain to taper off by the middle of the day, and we will end with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 40s.

Tuesday will be a cooler and grayer day with highs in the middle 40s to lower 40s. Sunshine will return for a day on Wednesday as numbers get back to around 50. But clouds will increase again during the day for next Thursday with highs in the lower 50s with showers expected late in the day.

-Dave