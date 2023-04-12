QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 50

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 80

Friday: Clouds increase, high 78

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers late, high 77

Sunday: Showers around, breezy, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with highs at the highest of the year so far today in the upper 70s to near 80. We will be mostly clear tonight with lows near 50 again. Thursday expect sunny skies and temps a bit warmer in the lower 80s to around 80.

Friday clouds will increase, but it will still be a very warm day with highs in the upper 70s. Rain showers will approach our area from the south on Friday, but should fall apart before crossing the Ohio River. The biggest question for Friday is how much low level moisture moves in, with the dry air we have now, it would be very challenging to have any rain. Moisture will increase Friday, and for sure will increase enough to support rain this weekend.

Chance of showers will be in the forecast ahead of a cold front for Saturday, especially later in the day with highs in the upper 70s still. Rain will increase Saturday night into Sunday with the cold front approaching. We could have a few storms mixed in Saturday evening as well. Sunday will have showers in the morning, and breezy conditions with highs only in the lower 60s and falling in the afternoon.

Monday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the middle 50s. A secondary push of colder air will roll through overnight Monday into Tuesday, reinforcing the cooler air for Tuesday with partly sunny skies, breezy conditions and highs in the middle 50s again.

High pressure will build back in on Wednesday with highs climbing back into the lower to middle 60s.

-Dave