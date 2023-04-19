QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 53

Thursday: Sunny skies, breezy, warm, high 82

Friday: Rain showers, pm rumbles, high 72

Saturday: Rainy & breezy, high 58

Sunday: AM showers, breezy, cool, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening,

It has been a wonderful day after a chilly start this morning with temps in the upper 20s to lower 30. Numbers today climbed nearly 40 degrees to give us an above normal afternoon. With a southerly flow tonight, temps will not be as cold in the upper 40s to lower 50s to start the day on Thursday.

Thursday will end up being the warmest day of the year (so far), in the lower 80s and only a few degrees off the record for this time of the year. We do have Red Flag Warnings (Fire Weather Warnings) for tomorrow afternoon mainly south/east/southeast of Columbus for low humidity, relatively drier conditions, and dry air. Burning is not advised tomorrow.

Thursday night clouds will increase with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday expect rain showers in the area, with better chances of thundershowers later in the day with highs again in the lower 70s on Friday. It will be breezy again on Friday.

Saturday temps will be at the warmest readings near midnight, and will stay in the 50s during the morning, and fall into the 40s later in the day. The low associated with this rain will move east on Sunday, but it will still be breezy with some isolated showers early on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will struggle to near 50.

On Monday we will have a frosty start to the day, with mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the upper 50s. Expect clouds to increase on Tuesday with highs still below normal in the lower 60s. Showers will return late in the day on Wednesday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies during the day and highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave