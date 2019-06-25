Warmest air of the month on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, seasonal, low 65

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, isolated pop-up storms, high 86

Thursday: Mostly sunny, muggy, warm, high 89

Friday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm later, high 90

Saturday: Mixed clouds, chance storms later, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with temps right around normal for this time of the year, however given our very wet June that we have had, this is the warmest day of the month.

Tonight we will see the clouds thinning out and this will allow temps to fall back into the lower to middle 60s. We will start off the day on Wednesday with sunshine and temps climbing quickly to near 80 by lunch.

Later in the day on Wednesday we will see a weak boundary sagging south and this will spark off a few isolated storms later into the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday.

As we head into Thursday we will see more sunshine, more humidity, and more heat, with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be quite warm too, with highs near 90, with a stray late day storm possible.

Saturday a frontal boundary will be stalled in the northern part of the state, with scattered storms possible late day on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. That boundary will sag south for Sunday with more afternoon storms possible and highs in the middle 80s.

Monday will start off next work week with seasonal temps and highs in the middle 80s. We will see temps soaring back into the upper 80s next Tuesday with a chance of late day storms.

-Dave