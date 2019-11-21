Warmer with light showers, chance of snow flakes this weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early,scattered light rain showers, breezy. High 57

Tonight: Rain showers, breezy. Low 42

Friday: Morning showers, becoming partly cloudy. High 48

Saturday: Morning snow flurries changing to rain. 44(30)

Sunday: Clearing, chilly. 46(32)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Afternoon highs will be above average in the mid to upper 50s.

With that temperature there will be a trade-off though. Light and scattered rain showers move in as early as mid-morning but they will be most likely midday and this afternoon with a cold front that will cross the state. The rest of the week and the weekend will be cool. Expect the showers to linger into Friday before tapering off.

Then there will be a chance of a rain/snow mix Friday night. Some snow flurries will start our Saturday, but it will turn to scattered rain showers with highs in the mid-40s. Skies will clear Sunday with highs again in the mid-40s.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob