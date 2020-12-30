Warmer & wetter for the end of 2020

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, mild. Low around 30

Today: Cloudy, then p.m. rain. High 48

Tonight: Showers continue. Low 36

New Year’s Eve: Rainy and mild. High 41

New Year’s Day: Mild Showers. High 55

Saturday: Chance for showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler. High 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Warmer and wetter conditions are moving back in as we wrap up 2020 and head into 2021.

As clouds moved in overnight, they’ve acted like a blanket to keep in some of yesterday’s daytime heating. Temperatures to start the day will be warmer than normal, only falling to around 30 degrees.

As a warm front slides into the area, a southerly wind will pick up and keep funneling in warmer air with gusts around 30 mph. Highs today will be much warmer than yesterday and reach the upper 40s.

As a tailing cold front enters the area this afternoon, it will bring in our next chance for showers. Showers will become more widespread as we head into the evening, and remain as just rain since temperatures will be well above freezing.

Winds tonight will shift from southwest to northwest as the front moves through. This will bring in colder air and allow for some rain to transition to snow as we approach sunrise Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will start off near the freezing mark, then only reach high around 40.

As the front lifts back into the area Thursday night and combines with an area of low pressure lifting out of Texas toward the Great Lakes, the chance for showers will increase. This time with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, we will just see a chilly rainfall.

We’ll start off 2021 with more above normal temperatures and soggy conditions. Temperatures will be on the warm side for this time of year and climb from the 30s up to the mid 50s.

The chance for showers will dry up for the first weekend of the new year. Temperatures will start to feel more seasonal as well with highs around 40 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz