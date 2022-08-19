QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 65

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, clouds increase, pm pop-up storms, high 86

Sunday: Rain and storms, high 80

Monday: Chance showers and storms, high 79

Tuesday: Clearing skies, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today, and our first day with above normal temps in the afternoon in almost a week and a half. We will see scattered clouds this evening with temps falling into the 70s during the evening making for great weather for the Football Friday Nite games. Overnight skies will be mostly clear with lows dropping into the middle 60s.

Saturday we will enjoy sunshine early, and temps will quickly warm into the 80s by midday and will push into the middle to upper 80s with more humidity. Pop-up showers and storms will develop in the afternoon on Saturday with some gusty winds possible with a few of the storms. We could see some brief heavy downpours and isolated hail with some of these storms.

Sunday expect much better chances of showers and storms, and again there will be a very low, but a risk, of some strong storms, with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main threat. In fact with a moist atmosphere, and a slow moving system across our area we could see some well needed rains in some spots. This will keep temps down in the upper 70s to near 80.

Monday showers, and some isolated storms will still remain in the forecast with highs in the upper 70s. The cold front will push south by Monday night and this will end rain chances with drier air starting to move in for Tuesday. Tuesday will see clearing skies with highs in the lower 80s.

This nice weather pattern will continue into the middle of next week. Temps will push into the middle 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine. We will be a bit warmer on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with an isolated pop-up possible late in the day.

-Dave