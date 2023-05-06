Mild sunshine and seasonable temperatures gave way to clouds, and even a few brief afternoon sprinkles. High pressure will move east of the region, with clouds thickening overnight, keeping readings on the mild side–in the 60s.

A disturbance diving south around upper-level high pressure will bring showers and embedded storms early on Sunday, with the potential for heavy rain, tapering off in the afternoon. Skies will remain cloud the remainder of the day.

Humid conditions will stick around Monday and Tuesday, with several additional rounds of showers and storms, beginning Monday morning. Activity will become widely scattered in the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible with an impulse Tuesday morning, eventually driving a cold front through the region that will mark the end of the wet pattern.

High pressure will bring sunshine and seasonable warm weather the rest of the week, with a chance for a few showers Friday and Saturday.

Forecast

Saturday: Becoming cloudy. High 75

Tonight: Clouds thicken, showers by dawn. Low 59

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 74

Monday: Partly sunny, warmer, few showers. High 75 (62)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 76 (61)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 74 (51)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (50)

Friday: Partly sunny, late shower. High 79 (57)

Saturday: Partly sunny, pop-ups. High 82 (59)