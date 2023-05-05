Sunshine and seasonable weather finally returned in time to start the weekend off on a positive note. However, some rain and a few storms are likely on Sunday.

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern, after a windy, wet and unseasonably cool start to the month of May. Temperatures will rebound this weekend into the 70s.

Saturday will be dry and mild, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 70s, with some high cloudiness related to a disturbance passing well to the west.

Another impule diving south around upper-level high pressure in the Central states will bring showers and embedded storms late Saturday night and the first half of the day on Sunday.

Warmer and somehwat humid air will make early next week feel more like early summer. A few showers could pop up on Monday, with a better chance Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Scattered storms are possible both days, with highs in the upper 70s.

High pressure will bring slightly cooler and drier air into Ohio by the middle of the week.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 47

Saturday: Mix sun and high clouds. High 76

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 75 (55)

Monday: Partly sunny, warmer, few showers. High 78 (59)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 78 (61)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 74 (53)

Thursday: Sunny. High 76 (51)