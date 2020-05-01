Warmer weekend ahead, but rain chances still remain, few storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds return, low 46

Saturday: Mixed clouds, few night storms, high 72

Sunday: Chance of showers & storms, high 72

Monday: Clearing skies, drier, high 67

Tuesday: Showers late, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a mostly cloudy day today with temps that have been running nearly 10 off the normal through the day. The clearing skies this evening will be a short lived thing, as more clouds will move back in overnight tonight with lows in the middle 40s.

Saturday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, and will see things clearing a bit during the day on Saturday with winds picking up during the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Expect isolated showers and a few storms to be possible by Saturday late evening and into the overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday will feature chances of showers and a few storms during the day with highs in the lower 70s. We will see those shower chances continuing into Sunday evening with lows dropping to the upper 40s.

Monday expect clearing skies in our area with highs in the upper 60s. More clouds will move in on Tuesday with a chance of showers and storms Tuesday night with highs only in the lower 60s. We will see showers continuing into early Wednesday with highs only climbing to the lower 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday we will see more sunshine, but continued cool temps in the middle 60s.

-Dave