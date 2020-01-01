Warmer weather, wetter weather on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 33

Thursday: Sunshine early, then clouds, rain late, high 48

Friday: Rainy & mild, high 54

Saturday: Chance showers, mainly earlier, high 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After a cloudy start to the day, clearing skies paved the way for above normal temps as readings climbed back into the middle 40s to finish the day.

Tonight skies will remain mainly clear, but thanks to the south wind, temps will remain above normal in the lower 30s. Thursday will start off nice with temps above freezing early and sunny.

Clouds will increase quickly, and by late in the afternoon we will see rain showers moving up into our area with temps in the upper 40s. We will see a very warm night Thursday night with lows in the middle 40s.

Friday is looking wet with temps in the middle 50s but on and off rain showers through the day. Rain showers will taper down Friday night, but will not completely end until Saturday later. Saturday’s highs will generally be a few degrees above normal near 40.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs again near 40. We will see temps back near 40 with more sunshine on Monday, and Tuesday will have a chance of showers returning with maybe a few flurries mixed in north too.

Wednesday will have more sunshine, and seasonal temps in the upper 30s.

-Dave