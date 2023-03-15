QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d clouds, low 29

Thursday: Clouds increase, showers late, high 57

Friday: Rainy, windy, falling temps, high 50

Saturday: Clearing, windy, chilly, high 37

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

After a more seasonal day today, clouds will slowly increase tonight with winds becoming light out of the south to southwest with lows dropping to the upper 20s to near 30. We will have clouds and the southerly breeze increasing on Thursday and this will push highs back up into the upper 50s.

Rain showers will approach from the west ahead of sunset and will increase in coverage overnight into Friday morning. Temps on Friday will slowly increase to around 50 by late morning, and then with the frontal passage and a wind shift, temps will start to fall in the afternoon on Friday.

Winds will stay up Friday into the weekend with colder air pouring in for the final weekend of Winter, with highs in the upper 30s and windy to breezy on Saturday. Sunday skies will start clear and cold with temps win the lower 20s, and winds still up. This will give us chills in the teens Sunday morning.

Winds will gradually relax on Sunday, but it will still be chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Monday will start cool, but just like today, will climb into the upper 40s as Winter officially ends Monday evening. Tuesday will start Spring with more seasonal air and temps in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Temps will continue to climb for the middle of next week on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

-Dave