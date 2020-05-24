Warmer weather & pop-up storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, muggy, few storms later, high 87

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 67

Memorial Day: Chance of storms later, muggy, high 88

Tuesday: Some afternoon storms possible, high 88

Wednesday: Warm and steamy, some afternoon storms possible, high 87

Thursday: Showers and storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

As a warm front lifts through the area, we could see a few isolated showers ahead of some warmer weather and a daily chance for some pop-ups.

Today, we will stay under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday and climb to the upper 80s, which is about 10-15 degrees above normal. During the afternoon, we’ll see hot and humid conditions combine to give us the chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Since these will be driven by the heat of the day, they will start to die down as we head toward sunset and temperatures begin to fall.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay about 10 degrees above normal and only fall to the mid 60s.

This will set us up for a hot and humid Memorial Day. Typically, we can use low temperatures to get a feel for where the dew point will be during the day. With dew point temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s, it’s going to be a sticky day alongside warm temperatures working their way to the upper 80s. The heat and humidity will combine to give us the chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms, so keep an eye on the clouds if you’ll be outdoors.

The chance for some afternoon, heat driven storms will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures both days will start off in the upper 60s, then climb to the mid to upper 80s. Right now Thursday also looks like the best setup for strong to severe storms, so keep checking in for updates as we head through the week.

A front will slide through the area as we head into the day Friday. This will bring with it the chance for more widespread thunderstorms, and highs only about 5 degrees above normal, reaching the low to mid 80s .

After this front moves through, we’ll see a nice setup for the weekend. By Saturday, highs will be back down to the mid 70s with some sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Liz