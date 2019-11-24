Warmer weather on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Clearing clouds, high 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 35

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 56

Tuesday: , Partly sunny, showers late, high 57

Wednesday: Morning showers and breezy, then mostly cloudy, high 46

Friday: Clouds, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Showers may have ended across the area, but watch for slick spots early this morning.

As the area of low pressure that brought rain and snow showers moves east, we’ll make room for high pressure which will help to clear out the clouds and begin a warming trend.

Temperatures today will still be slightly below normal, but about 3 degrees warmer than yesterday and high the mid 40s.

On Monday, we’ll see a few clouds and wake up to lows in the mid 30s, which is just a touch above normal. Temperatures will keep climbing to the mid 50s Monday afternoon along side some sunshine.

The warming trend continues on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

Our next chance for rain moves in late Tuesday and into the day Wednesday. Since we will have temperatures well above freezing, it’ll be rain, not snow coming down from the clouds.

Temperature will be cooler, and just below seasonal for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. We’ll start off both days with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz