QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear & cold, low around 15

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonally cool, high 40

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 31

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer, high 57

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times, breezy. High 57

Friday: AM snow ending, then clearing and chilly, high 29

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

It’s another cold start to the day ahead of a warming trend and our next chance for rain.

With high pressure still in charge across the area, it’s a clear and cold start to the morning. Early morning lows will fall to the teens. Fortunately, without much of a breeze, wind chill will not be a problem.

Today sunshine and a light southeast breeze will help to warm temperatures up to around 40 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will start to build in alongside a light southeast breeze. Temperatures will be seasonally mild and fall down to the 30s.

Warmer air will continue to usher in Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Wind gusts out of the south will pick up to around 30 mph and aid in bringing temperatures up to the mid 50s.

Wednesday night, rain showers will start to move in. And with temperatures only falling to the mid to upper 40s, it will just be rain coming down from the clouds.

Rain will continue on Thursday as the cold front moves through. Behind the front, colder and drier air will move in. This will lead to a brief mix of rain and snow Thursday night ahead of a cold and dry wend to the week and start to the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz