QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, milder. High 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 45

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, few showers. High 52

Wednesday: Partly cloudy High 50

Thursday: Rain . High 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a much warmer end to the weekend and well above normal temperatures will stick around through the workweek.

Thanks to clouds and a strong southerly breeze, we’re waking up to lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s, which is about 25-30 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Clouds will continue to build in today alongside a strong southwesterly breeze gusting up to 30 mph. This will keep ushering in warm air and help temperatures climb to the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. All these clouds will be paired with a few light showers this afternoon and evening as a weak system moves through.

Clouds will stick around tonight alongside a west to northwesterly shift in wind. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees by first thing Monday morning.

We’ll start off the week with high pressure in charge. This will lead to dry, mostly sunny conditions on Monday alongside a northerly breeze. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees warmer than normal and climb to the mid 50s.

A strong southerly breeze will pick up with gusts up to 30-35 mph on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will help to boost temperatures into the 50s ahead of afternoon and evening rain showers. We’ll see a break from the rain during the day on Wednesday ahead of more showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Liz