Warmer weather on the way ahead of rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, cool. High 54

Tonight: Clear, chilly breeze. Low 38

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 70

Wednesday: Rain, breezy, falling temps. High 52 (43)

Thursday: Sunshine, windy and colder, few flurries. High 37 (26)

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 47 (24)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Monday!

It’s been a sunny but cool start to the week. But warmer temperatures are on the way ahead of the next round of rain.

For the rest of the evening, we’ll see plenty of clear sky and cool conditions. Overnight, without clouds around to help act like a blanket and keep in heat, temperatures will quickly fall down to the upper 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, we’ll start out with plenty of sunshine and an increasing southerly wind, gusting at times up to 30 mph. The combination of both of these will be enough to boost temperatures to around 70 degrees, which is about 15 degrees above what’s normal for this time of year.

The blustery conditions will be ahead of a cold front moving toward the area. This front will bring in not only a strong wind, but rain showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.

As rain showers wrap up Wednesday night, much colder air will move in and could result in some flurries.

Sunshine will return for the end of the week alongside much colder temperatures. Thursday morning will start off in the mid 26s, then only climb to a high in the mid to upper 30s, which is closer to normal lows for this time of year.

High pressure in charge Friday and into Easter Weekend will bring back not only more sunshine bot help to boost temperatures again.

Have a great day!

-Liz