QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 40

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 51

Friday: Rain showers, high 52

New Year’s Eve: Showers, high 53

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy, mild, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening & happy Wednesday!

After a stretch of cold weather, a warming trend is already underway, and warmer, above normal temperatures will stick around as we head toward the new year.

Thanks to high pressure in the Carolinas, it’s been a dry day with plenty of sunshine. We’ll see a few passing clouds through the evening and overnight as lows fall to the 30s.

Late tonight and early Thursday morning, you’ll want to watch for a few slick spots on the road. But, despite increasing clouds, temperatures will quickly rise to the upper 40s thanks to a southerly breeze.

As a system moves in by the end of the week, it will keep temperatures climbing, but also bring in rain showers late Thursday night into Friday. Rain showers will continue Saturday into early Sunday alongside lows in the 40s and highs climbing to the low to mid 50s.

We’ll start off the new year with dry but cloudy conditions Sunday afternoon into Monday. But, the dry weather won’t last long. Showers return Monday night into Tuesday. Despite the soggy conditions though, temperatures will stay well above normal and approach 60 degrees on Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz