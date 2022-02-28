QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mixed clouds, low 34

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild, high 55

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

Friday: Partly sunny, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a nicer day today with highs back to normal in the middle 40s. We will see clouds somewhat mixed throughout the evening and overnight with lows in the middle 30s. We will see more clouds on Tuesday but a warmer day with highs pushing back into the middle 50s.

Expect even warmer weather on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 50s. This will be ahead of a cold front that will come in overnight Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring our next chance of showers overnight into Thursday morning. We will turn partly sunny and cooler on Thursday with highs near 40.

This cool down will not last long with temps rebounding back into the upper 40s again on Friday with partly sunny skies. A southwesterly flow will form on Saturday and this will bring up temps, and will bring in moisture as well. Rain will return by Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. We will climb to the middle to upper 60s with rain showers and breezy conditions on Sunday.

Expect the cold front to work through early on Monday with highs in the lower 50s at daybreak and falling through the day behind the front. We will start with rain showers, but we will turn partly sunny later in the day with the falling temps and cooler air.

-Dave