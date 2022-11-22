QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear & cool, low 28

Wednesday: Sunny skies, high 56

Thursday: Mostly sunny, clouds late, rain at night, high 56

Friday: Morning showers, mostly cloudy, high 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers later, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with temps finally back above normal. We topped at 53° today, or about 3 degrees above normal today. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s in town and the middle 20s outside of town. A light breeze will keep temps feeling a few degrees cooler Wednesday morning.

Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies again, with highs a few degrees warmer into the middle 50s. We will see sunshine on Thursday as well with highs in the middle 50s again. Clouds will increase late in the day on Thursday but things should remain dry through sunset and into the middle of the evening hours.

Ahead of midnight on Thursday night, rain showers will start to arrive in the west, and will increase overnight into Friday morning. Friday afternoon rain showers will the front will push east with mostly cloudy skies and highs again around 50. Saturday will start off dry, and rather cloudy, but a low will approach late in the day, and may bring some rain showers ahead of sunset in the mid to late afternoon hours.

Expect highs on Saturday to top in the lower 50s once again. As the low pulls northeast pushing warm and moist air into our area it will keep temps in the 40s overnight. Expect numbers back into the lower 50s on Sunday with scattered rain showers.

Once this low moves away, expect a mix of clouds on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will see more clouds on Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave