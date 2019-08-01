Warmer weather heading into 1st weekend of August

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing later, seasonal temps, low 66

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 86

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

As expected we had a mix of clouds today with a few pop-ups off to the southeast. Temps ended up being right about normal again in the middle 80s. Also, the normal high has dropped today down to 84!!!

Tonight we will see slowly clearing skies, and light northeast breeze and lows in the middle 60s. Tomorrow temps will climb back to near 80 by noon with an afternoon high in the middle 80s.

High pressure will continue to take hold of our area, and this will set us up for a weekend full of sunshine with some bubble up afternoon clouds each day. Lows will generally be near normal in the middle 60s and highs will climb to around 87 each afternoon.

There will not be a ton of humidity, so heat index values will generally be at or a degree above the actually temperature each afternoon. As we head into early next work week, do not expect much change as we will see warm temps for Monday in the upper 80s with a few clouds.

Tuesday might see the biggest changes, as humidity will creep back in, and highs will be in the upper 80s. We will have a few isolated pop-ups by Tuesday evening, as a cold front begins to drop south.

Wednesday will have our best chance of rain over the next 7 days with temps in the middle 80s as front drops down through our area. It will not be enough to make a big impact on our temps, as highs will remain in the middle 80s.

-Dave