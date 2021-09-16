Warmer weather for final weekend of Summer in Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Tonight: Clearing, patchy dense fog later, low 64
  • Friday: Mostly sunny early, partly cloudy later, high 85
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm showers, high 85
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, quite warm, high 86
  • Monday: Clouds increasing later, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It will be a mild night tonight with clearing skies, and winds becoming light to calm with overnight lows dropping to the lower to middle 60s. Patchy dense fog, especially in low lying spots will form before daybreak. This fog will lift quickly giving way to more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s with more clouds later.

We will have great weather and warm temps for the FFN games Friday night, temps will stay in the 70s. Saturday will see the frontal boundary to our north reach down into our area, and then lift north, this will give us more clouds later on Saturday with a few isolated late day showers possible and highs in the middle 80s.

More sunshine and heat expected for Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. We will stay warm on Monday with more clouds later and highs in the middle 80s. Rain showers will approach overnight into Tuesday. Tuesday expect some showers and a few storms possible ahead of our next cold front, highs still in the middle 80s.

Wednesday the front will push through with rain and storms around and highs in the low 80s. The front will push east for Thursday with clearing from west to east with temps near normal in the upper 70s.

-Dave

