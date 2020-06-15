Warmer weather expected heading into the start of Summer

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds slowly clearing, low 58

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Wednesday: Mostly sunny start, some clouds later, high 84

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, few pm showers, high 86

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a nice day today with temps running about a half dozen below normal for this time of the year. We will see a few isolated showers continuing through the area early this evening, but they will be ending before sunset. We will see clearing skies overnight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

We will have a nice day Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, and a few more clouds late in the day and highs right about normal in the lower 80s. Wednesday will be warmer with more sunshine early, and clouds later in the day and highs in the middle 80s.

We will be watching a system off the east coast, as this will ride north, and may throw a few more showers into our area by the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We could have a few isolated storms mixed in as well.

Friday it looks even warmer as we will have partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 80s for the last full day of Spring. Summer will officially begin on Saturday at 5:43pm, and Saturday will be a very warm day with highs in the upper 80s with a good deal of sunshine.

Sunday for Father’s Day we will wake up with some sun and clouds mixed, but with a chance of storms popping up later in the day. It will remain hot with temps in the upper 80s to near 90. We will continue to see rain chances overnight and into Monday. Temps will be cooler on Monday in the lower 80s, which is about normal.

-Dave