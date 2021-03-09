Warmer weather continues through the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm. High 65

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy, and warmer. High 66

Thursday: Showers, breezy and warm. High 65 (53)

Friday: AM showers, mostly cloudy, mild. High 58 (50)

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 48 (41)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Today we’re going to see more warm temperatures despite increasing clouds.

With high pressure still in charge today and tomorrow, we’ll continue to see dry conditions and warming temperatures thanks to southerly flow.

The rest of the day will not only look, but feel a lot more like spring. Highs will jump up to the mid 60s this afternoon, which is 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year, but still far from the daily record of 77 degrees set back in 1974.

Overnight, a few passing clouds and light southerly breeze will help keep temperatures about 10 degrees above normal lows for this time of year, and only fall down to around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow, clouds will increase and so will the wind. Wind gusts at times will pick up to 30 mph out of the south. This will not be enough to be dangerous, but will help to bring in warmer air. Highs again will be on the warm side and reach the mid 60s.

The chance for showers will return late Wednesday into early Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. As this front moves through, we’ll keep around the chance for showers on Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, we’ll dry up again and see much more seasonal temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz