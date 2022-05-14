QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly to mostly cloudy, low 63

Today: Partly sunny, p.m. showers & storms, high 83

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, low 62

Sunday: PM showers & storms, high 84

Monday: AM showers clearing, high 73

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re starting off the weekend warm and dry ahead of the next round of showers and thunderstorms.

Early this morning, clouds are building in and we’re left with warm and dry conditions. Lows will slowly fall to the low to mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Through the day, clouds will increase alongside a southeasterly breeze which is ushering in more warm, moist air. Despite the clouds, it ‘s going to be another day with highs jumping into the mid 80s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s, the air will be a little humid as well. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will start to bubble up and become more widespread this evening.

Showers and storms will continue this evening and overnight. After midnight, showers will taper off and we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday, clouds will start to break up as we head through the afternoon. This will aid in bringing temperatures back up to the mid 80s. But, just like today the warm and moist air in place will be ahead of another chance for rain and storms.

After a dry day, rain and t-storms will start to bubble up by sunset and carry through the overnight hours ahead of a cold front. This chance for storms will continue Monday morning as the front moves through the area. After a wet start to the day, drier conditions will move in Monday afternoon followed by some sunshine and more seasonal temperatures reaching highs in the 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz