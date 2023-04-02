The weather has turned chilly in the wake of the major storm that tracked across the northern Great Lakes into southeastern Canada.

Afternoon readings will slowly climb to near 50 degrees. Clouds will gradually thin out through this evening.

Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight, before another batch of clouds moves in later. A few showers will develop on Monday with a weak disturbance. A cold front attached to low pressure over the northern Great Lakes will drift south into Ohio northern Ohio Monday night, and then shift northward on Tuesday.

A few more showers are possible Tuesday morning, with afternoon temperatures rising into the low 70s.

Widespread showers and storms are likely on Wednesday, as another potent storm system moves across the Great Lakes. Readings will once again climb into the 70s ahead of a cold front. Cooler and drier weather will follow, with seasonable temperatures the later part of the week through Easter weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds, evening clearing. High 49

Monday: Early showers, partly sunny, mild. High 66 (40)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, scattered storms. High 75 (52)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms High 74 (64)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 56 (46)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 55 (35)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 60 (34)