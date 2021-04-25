Warmer weather coming after gray, cool weekend

Low pressure will move east away from the Mid-Atlantic coast, but there is some residual moisture resulting in cloud cover in a cool northwest flow. Temperatures will struggle again to reach 60 degrees.

Later this afternoon, drier air will bring a clearing trend. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, as high pressure builds in across the Great Lakes. Patchy frost is likely in eastern portions of central Ohio early Monday.

A significant warmup commences Monday afternoon, as winds turn southerly, allowing temperatures to rebound to near 70. Even warmer weather will follow Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s and an increase in cloudiness.

A cold front and low pressure over the Upper Midwest will generate showers and a few storms late Wednesday and more widespread rain Thursday. Additional rain will linger early Frida, as a wave follows the cold front along the Appalachians, with chilly weather returning by the weekend.

Forecast