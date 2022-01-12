QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Increasing clouds, low 28 and rising

Today: Clouds increase, high 42

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance light wet snow, high 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, high 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance snow showers, high 28

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

Much milder temperatures are moving in for the second half of the week alongside more clouds.

As high pressure continues to slide to the east, the wind has shifted to the south and helped temperatures to increase. As a result, we’re waking up to the temperatures around 30 degrees and are heading toward a high in the low 40s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal and a 15 degree jump compared to yesterday.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. The clouds and southerly breeze will help temperatures to only fall to a low around 30, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Thursday, a system will start moving in from the north. Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees ahead of evening clouds and the chance for a few light showers.

Clouds and colder temperatures move in for the end of the week and weekend. Another system will move in to the south and bring with it a slight chance for snow showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz