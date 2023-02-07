QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few p.m. showers, mild, breezy, high 55

Tonight: Showers ending, mostly cloudy, low 34

Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers at night, high 48

Thursday: Rain showers, windy, warm, high 60

Friday: Showers late, mild, high 48

Saturday: Few flurries, otherwise partly sunny, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Warmer weather is on the way for the rest of the week alongside several chances for showers.

As a cold front moves toward the area, a strong southerly breeze gusting up to 30-40 mph will kick in much warmer air. This will help temperatures today will reach the mid 50s, which is about 15 degrees above normal. As this front moves through, it will also bring in a few light rain showers.

Showers will wrap up tonight and we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and light breeze. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild and only fall to a low in the mid 30s.

Dry, but cloudy weather will hang around on Wednesday. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as today, but will still climb to the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Wednesday night, another warm front will lift through Ohio. This will kick in a strong southerly breeze and bring in more rain showers. Wind gusts through Thursday will pick up to around 50 mph. This will help to boost temperatures to around 60 degrees despite the showers.

We’ll see another brief break in the rain Thursday night into the first half of Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz