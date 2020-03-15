Warmer weather and clearing clouds

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy, high 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 32

Monday: Partly sunny, high 52

Tuesday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy, high 55

Wednesday: Rain late, high 50

Thursday: Rain showers and warmer, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

The system that brought yesterday’s snow is moving out, and we’ll be left behind with clouds and warmer temperatures as we wrap up the weekend and head into the next workweek.

Today, clouds will break up as we head into the afternoon, but not fully clear. Temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday and top off in the mid 40s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will cool back town toward freezing, which is right in line with normal lows for this time of year.

Tomorrow, clouds won’t slow down warmer weather. We’ll top off in the lower 50s, which is average.

Monday night into Tuesday, a front will bring showers into the area. With lows falling near 40, showers will just be falling as rain.

Rain showers will wrap up through the morning, then leave behind clouds on Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be a little warmer and reach the mid 50s.

Another round of rain moves in Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler and only reach a high near 50

Despite more rain in the forecast Thursday and Friday, we’ll bring in the first few days of spring with warm weather in the mid 60s.

Have a great day!

-Liz