Warmer weather and a few pop-ups

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 84

Tonight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly cloudy. Low 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 86

Friday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 87

Saturday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of storms. High 88

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and humid, few pop-ups. High 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

We’re in the middle of a warming trend where we’re adding a couple of degrees to the temperature each day, and adding in a little more humidity as well.

Today, we’ll see a few clouds and a light northeast breeze as highs climb to the low to mid 80s, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. As we start to heat up, we’ll see a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, mostly southeast of the I-71 corridor.

Overnight, clouds will clear and we’ll fall down to the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will start to build in again on Thursday and Friday. This will bring back a mostly sunny sky and keep our warming trend going. Temperatures both days will start out in the mid 60s and then top off in the upper 80s.

Warm, steamy conditions will continue through the weekend with lows near 70 and highs around 90 degrees. A better chance for thunderstorms moves in late Sunday and into the start of next week.

Have a great day!

-Liz