Warmer weather ahead or rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Becoming cloudy and breezy, but mild, high 51

Tonight: Rain showers, low 47

Monday: Rain ahead of cold front, high 54

Tuesday: Rain showers to snow showers, falling temps, high 41

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold, high 28

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

As high pressure moves off to the east, we’ll be making room for our next weather system which will bring in warmer temperatures and clouds ahead of rain showers.

Through the morning, we’ll see clouds build in and thanks to a breezy wind out of the south temperatures will just to around 50 degrees, which is nearly 10 above normal for this time of year.

Later this evening, clouds will be paired with rain showers. Temperatures will be very mild and only fall down to the mid 40s by first thing Monday morning.

You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy for the start of the week. Monday will be a warm and wet day with rain continuing as high temperatures climb to the mid 50s.

Monday night, rain showers will continue with lows in the upper 30s.

By Tuesday, we’ll see cooler temperatures and a high only around 40 degrees. Cooler weather means that we could see a mix of rain and snow showers.

By Wednesday, high pressure moves back in and will bring back sunshine. But, sunshine doesn’t always mean warmer weather. Temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the low 20s and only reach the upper 20s for a high, which is where lows are this time of year.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz