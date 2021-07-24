Warmer weather ahead of thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mixed clouds, mild, low 64

Today: Partly cloudy, few storms late, high 88

Tonight: Showers & thunderstorms late, low 71

Sunday: Scattered rain and storms, some gusty winds possible, high 88

Monday: Rain near Ohio River, clearing sky & warm, high 89

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 91

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

After a mild start to the day, we’ll see warmer temperatures ahead of some showers and thunderstorms to end the week.

We’re waking up to mixed clouds and lows in the mid 60s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Today, sunshine and a southwesterly breeze will combine to help bring temperatures into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Tonight, warm & muggy conditions will hang around followed by showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

These showers and thunderstorms will become more widely scattered through the day on Sunday as the front crosses through the area. Some of these thunderstorms could have strong wind gusts. Despite the chance for rain, temperatures will stay warm with a high around 90 degrees and a heat index approaching 100.

Behind the front, we will see a drier start to the week. However, it won’t be much cooler. We’ll have summertime heat and humidity back in full swing with early morning lows around 70 degrees, and afternoon highs around 90.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz