Warmer temps to close Autumn, Winter warms even more

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 20

Friday: Some clouds, more late, high 38

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 44

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 46

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a brisk, bright, and at time breezy day as temps climbed back to near freezing. It will be chilly tonight again tonight, but not as cold with temps near 20.

We will see mostly sunny early skies early on Friday, then some scattered clouds starting to move back in, temps will climb back to near normal in the upper 30s. We will see more clouds Friday night, and temps falling to near normal in the upper 20s.

On Saturday, the clouds will start to thin out with temps climbing back into the middle 40s for the last afternoon of Autumn. Winter begins Saturday night before midnight and temps will be seasonal in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be nicer with sunshine and highs in the middle 40s. Monday will see more sunshine and temps nearly up to 50. We will remain mild on Tuesday for Christmas eve and the big travel day with highs a bit warmer in the lower 50s.

Clouds will return for Wednesday with highs around 50. We will see more clouds on Thursday but still mild in the upper 40s.

-Dave